19-year-old man shot in South Shore

A 19-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was shot in the groin about 9:10 p.m. in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The man was being uncooperative at the scene, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.