19-year-old man shot to death in Chicago Heights

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Thursday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Cedric Hurst, of Sauk Village, was shot at 2:11 a.m. at Andover and Revere in Chicago Heights, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hurst was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Friday found he died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago Heights police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the shooting Friday.