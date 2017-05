19-year-old man wounded in New City drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded Monday afternoon in a New City neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side.

About 3:20 p.m., the victim was walking in the 1100 block of West 51st Street when a dark-colored Toyota Camry drove up and four males inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The Camry then headed south on May.

The victim was shot in the left knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.