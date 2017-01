19-year-old man wounded in North Lawndale drive-by

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening on the West Side in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Someone opened fire from the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding, hitting the man in the hip, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Another shooting happened nearby about 10 minutes earlier.