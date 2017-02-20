19-year-old motorcyclist airlifted after Streamwood crash

A 19-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Sunday morning in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Authorities responded about 11:30 a.m. to the crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the 500 block of Sutton Road, according to Streamwood police.

The man was traveling south on Sutton Road when his Suzuki motorcycle struck a 2017 Kia SUV that was exiting a strip mall and trying to turn north onto the road, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered serious injuries. He was stabilized at the scene and airlifted to Luteran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was in “serious but stable” condition, police said.