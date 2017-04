19-year-old woman grazed by bullet in Rogers Park

A 19-year-old woman was shot Saturday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

She was grazed by a bullet in the back about 9:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Touhy Avenue after three males walked by her and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was treated and released, police said.