19-year-old woman missing from West Englewood

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old woman who went missing last week from the South Side West Englewood neighborhood.

Ranisha Gill went missing April 4 from the 6400 block of South Justine, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Gill is described as a 5-foot-7, 116-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.