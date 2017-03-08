19-year-old woman reported missing from Dunning

Police are searching for a 19-year-old woman who went missing late Wednesday from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Arianna Hernandez was last seen about 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Merrimac, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Hernandez is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound Hispanic woman with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She suffers from a mild learning disability.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.