19-year-old woman shot in Park Ridge

A 19-year-old woman was shot Monday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Officers responded at 8:45 a.m. to a person shot in the 100 block of North Meacham Avenue, according to Park Ridge police.

They found a 19-year-old Lake County woman with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

Investigators are still looking into how and where the shooting happened, but believe it was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community, police said.