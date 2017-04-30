19-year-old woman shot in West Garfield Park

A 19-year-old woman was shot Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:30 a.m., the woman was shot in the left leg in the 4500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Due to police activity in the area, CTA No. 125 Jackson buses are being temporarily rerouted in both directions from Jackson, Kostner, Madison, Cicero and Jackson, according to a CTA alert.