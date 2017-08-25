$1K reward offered for details in Naperville arson

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information about an arson earlier this month in west suburban Naperville.

Sometime between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13, someone set fire to an evergreen tree alongside a home in the 1700 block of Coach Drive, according to Naperville police. The resulting fire damaged or destroyed all of the trees and bushes next to the home.

Anyone with information should call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.