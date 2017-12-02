$1M bond for man charged with murder in Austin

A man charged in connection with the September fatal assault of a 53-year-old man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side has been ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Robert Cummings, 47, of the 7600 block of South Marquette, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:10 p.m. Sept. 8, Jerry Lee Cummings was found unresponsive with injuries to his groin inside a vehicle near his home in the 200 block of North Lockwood, authorities said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple assault injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Saturday, Robert Cummings was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is due back in court Tuesday.