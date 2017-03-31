$1M bond for man charged with Waukegan armed robbery

A 22-year-old man was charged with robbing a liquor store at gunpoint Thursday night in north suburban Waukegan.

While on patrol, a Waukegan police officer observed Melvin Taylor and another male display a gun during a robbery about 10 p.m. at Little Fort Liquors, 2727 Washington St. in Waukegan, according to Waukegan police.

The officer, who was monitoring businesses in the area following a recent string of armed robberies, requested additional units before chasing the suspects on foot and arresting Taylor, police said. The other suspect was not apprehended and is described as a 6-foot, black male with a medium build wearing dark clothing.

Taylor, who lives in Waukegan, has been charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal and no FOID card, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information should call Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.