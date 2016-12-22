2 Americans among those injured in Berlin attack

Debris still lies on the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. | Michael Sohn/Associated Press

A State Department official says two U.S. citizens are among the 48 people injured in the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 others dead.

Department spokesman John Kirby provided no further information on the Americans, but added that the U.S. continues to work with German authorities to assist any other U.S. citizens injured in the Monday evening attack.

The Berlin market reopened Thursday with extra security.

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into the Christmas market. German authorities are offering a $105,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Anis Amri, who they say could be “violent and armed.”

One of his brothers is urging Amri to turn himself in.

Berlin’s state government says 12 people are still being treated for severe injuries after Monday night’s truck attack, and that an unspecified number of them are still in critical condition.

Another 14 people with less serious injuries were also still hospitalized, while 30 others have been discharged.