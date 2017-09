2 apartments broken into days apart in South Loop block

Two homes were broken into days apart this week in the same block in the South Loop neighborhood.

The break-ins happened at 6 p.m. Monday and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Delano Court, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

Door knobs and locking mechanisms were broken to force open apartment doors while the tenants were away, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.