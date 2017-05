2 apartments burglarized in Chatham

Police are warning South Side residents after two Chatham apartments were burglarized on Wednesday.

The two apartments, both in the 8400 block of South Wabash, were burglarized sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 7:10 p.m., according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Someone entered the apartments and took property from inside.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.