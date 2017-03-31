2 armed robberies reported in Austin in same morning

Multiple people were robbed at gunpoint in the same morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The first armed robbery happened about 4:45 a.m. March 27 in the 200 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Five hours later, another robbery happened about 10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lockwood Avenue, police said.

In both cases, people were walking on a sidewalk when multiple robbers stole their belongings at gunpoint, according to police.

Police described one of the offenders as a black male, between 35 and 45 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1, and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds.

Area North detectives are investigating.