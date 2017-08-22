2 armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park

Two armed robberies were reported last week in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In each robbery, two suspects approached the victims, produced a handgun and robbed them, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The robberies happened in the morning hours of Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of North Hudson Avenue and the 1900 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

The robbers also stole the victim’s vehicle in the robbery on North Cleveland, police said.

Both suspects were described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 130- to 150-pound black men between 19 and 22 years old, police said. The first suspect had a fade hairstyle, white T-shirt and dark jeans, and the second suspect had braids and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.