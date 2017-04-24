2 armed robberies reported on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents after two businesses were robbed Sunday in the Town Hall District.

Robbers entered retail businesses with a handgun and announced a robbery before stealing money, cigarettes and liquor, according to an alert from Area North detectives. In one robbery, the offender fired a handgun toward the victim.

The robberies happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Western and the 2400 block of North Lincoln, according to police.

The robbers were described as three black men between 20 and 30 years old, police said. They ranged from 5-foot-5 to 6 feet tall and weighed 160–190 pounds.

The robbers wore ski masks, black hats, jackets, pants and shoes, police said. In one robbery, they drove off in a silver, four-door vehicle with a possible license plate of US1177.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.