2 armed robberies reported on Northwest Side

Two people were robbed at gunpoint Saturday in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each robbery, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and knife and then stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both robberies happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Mango and the 4100 block of North Long, police said.

The robbers were described as multiple white Hispanic males and one black male with dreadlocks between 16 and 20 years old, police said. They were 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighed between 160 and 180 pounds.

One robber was wearing a red, white and black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.