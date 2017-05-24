2 armed robberies reported within an hour on same block in Burnside

Police are warning residents about two armed robberies that happened within an hour of each other on the same block in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

Both times, a male suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded property from victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 11 p.m. on May 11 in the 8700 block of South Dauphin Avenue, police said. The other robbery happened less than an hour later in the same block.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old black man with a light brown complexion and afro hairstyle, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 135 and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.