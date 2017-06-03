2 arrested after chase in Round Lake Park

Two men were arrested Friday night after leading police on a chase in northwest suburban Round Lake Park.

Jarvis J. Smith, 27, faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor charges of possession of cannabis and resisting arrest, according to a statement from Round Lake Park police. Darius D. Dixon, 27, was charged with obstruction of justice, a felony.

About 10:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2011 red Chevrolet for an “equipment violation” while traveling east on Route 134, but the vehicle sped away, police said.

The vehicle eventually stopped in a business area that came to a dead end at Center Street and Route 134 in Hainesville, police said. The vehicle’s three occupants then ran away, headed east through a marshy area.

All three suspects were eventually apprehended after Grayslake police assisted in setting up a perimeter and the Lake Villa Police Department responded with a K-9 unit, police said.

One of the suspects told investigators that he surrendered as soon as he heard the K-9 barking, marking “the smartest decision he made that night,” Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said in the statement.

A fully loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, 15 grams of crack cocaine and 25 grams of cannabis were recovered, police said.

Smmith and Dixon, who are both from Waukegan, have been ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $150,000 bond, police said. The third suspect has been released as the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the state’s attorney’s office regarding potential charges on him.