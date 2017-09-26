2 arrested when vehicle pursued by police crashes on Near West Side

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday night when a vehicle pursued by Chicago Police crashed on the Near West Side.

The vehicle was involved in a vehicular hijacking earlier in the night and crashed just after 8 p.m. with another vehicle at Madison Street and Seeley Avenue, police said.

Two people were taken into custody and others were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said. The number of victims and their conditions were not immediately available. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Police said a weapon was recovered after the crash.