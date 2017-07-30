2 burglaries reported on same University Village block this month

Police are warning residents about two burglaries that happened on the same block this month in the University Village neighborhood.

In both incidents, someone broke in through a side window and stole electronics, including televisions, computers and game consoles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both burglaries happened in the 1000 block of South Lytle, one between 11:45 p.m. July 9 and 1:30 a.m. July 10, and the other between noon and 1:45 p.m. July 24, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.