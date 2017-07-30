Police are warning residents about two burglaries that happened on the same block this month in the University Village neighborhood.
In both incidents, someone broke in through a side window and stole electronics, including televisions, computers and game consoles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
Both burglaries happened in the 1000 block of South Lytle, one between 11:45 p.m. July 9 and 1:30 a.m. July 10, and the other between noon and 1:45 p.m. July 24, police said.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.