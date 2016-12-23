2 charged after armed robbery in Beach Park

A man and a woman have been charged after the armed robbery of a gas station in north suburban Beach Park on Thursday.

The robbery happened about 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Citgo Gas Station located at 38512 N. Sheridan Road in Beach Park, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. A man approached the store clerk with a knife and then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before driving away in a white Cadillac Eldorado with Illinois license plates.

Zion police later spotted the vehicle about 10:30 p.m. and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but it drove away, the sheriff’s office said. The driver then crashed into a snow bank, and the driver and passenger were apprehended.

The sheriff’s office said a knife was in the vehicle that appears to be the same one used in the armed robbery.

Detectives determined that the vehicle’s passenger, 48-year-old Ronald Edmiston, of the 38300 block of North Wilson, was responsible for the armed robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Edmiston was taken to a hospital for a preexisting medical condition and will be taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with armed robbery and burglary upon his release, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, 50-year-old Teresa Copeland, of the 11400 block of Edgewood Lane, was charged with offenses related to the car chase, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to the Lake County Jail on $75,000 bail.

Edmiston will later appear in Lake County Court for a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said. Copeland’s next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 30.