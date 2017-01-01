2 charged after off-duty officer shot at in West Chesterfield

Two people have been charged after an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot at Thursday afternoon in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, two people approached an off-duty officer in the 100 block of East 89th Street, fired shots at the officer’s vehicle and then tried to take it before running away eastbound on 89th Street, Chicago Police said. The officer did not suffer any injuries.

Two people were taken into custody after the shooting and identified as 20-year-old Thomas Colquitt and a 17-year-old boy, police said. Both were charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm. The 17-year-old was additionally charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer.

Colquitt appeared in bond court Saturday. Additional information about his bond was not available Sunday from the Cook County sheriff’s office.