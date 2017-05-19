2 charged in drug case where suspect was shot by feds in West Dundee

Two men face charges related to a federal drug investigation in which one of the accused men was shot Wednesday by agents in suburban West Dundee.

Shots were fired about 7 p.m. as the agents tried to arrest the men at Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow Road, according to a statement from the DEA.

Marcos Rojas, 27, of the Gage Park neighborhood in Chicago, was shot and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to the authorities. Richy D. Sanchez, a 25-year-old Lake in the Hills resident, was taken into custody.

The agents met with Rojos and Sanchez in Elgin to purchase cocaine, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. During the meeting, the men drove off with a kilogram of cocaine in their vehicle and agents followed in pursuit.

Their vehicle was stopped in West Dundee, but Rojas drove toward an agent, who fired shots, striking him, prosecutors said.

No agents or officers were injured. A handgun was recovered.

Rojas and Sanchez were each charged with felony counts of armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the state’s attorney’s office announced Friday.

Sanchez was expected to appear in court Saturday at the Kane County Judicial Center, the state’s attorney’s office said. Rojas remains hospitalized.

The shooting is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the West Dundee Police Department.