2 charged in Hobart home invasion that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Two men face murder charges in connection with a home invasion last month in northwest Indiana that turned deadly.

Anthony James Crenshaw, 20, and Trenton James Tharp, 28, each faces nine felony charges, including murder in perpetuation of a robbery and attempted murder, according to Hobart police.

Just before midnight July 24, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of East Sixth Street, police said.

Investigators learned that several males, including 28-year-old Jordon Davis, had arrived at a home in the block that night with a plan to rob a resident of $15,000 dollars and drugs, authorities said.

As the group was approaching the house, the resident saw them and ran inside, police said. When they followed him into the home, a shootout occurred.

During the shooting, Davis and a female who was inside the home were both struck, according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s office. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. Davis later died.

Crenshaw was taken into custody a short time after the shooting, police said. Tharp was later identified as being another member of the robbery crew and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indianapolis, police said.