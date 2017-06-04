2 charged in separate North Side burglaries

Two men have been charged in connection with separate burglaries on the North Side.

Andrew Graszer, 27, was charged with six felony counts of burglary, and Arrmon Bulley, 19, was charged with two felony counts of residential burglary, Chicago Police said Thursday.

Graszer was taken into custody at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect in six burglaries in the Rogers Park District, police said.

Grazer was ordered held on $30,000 bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was expected to return to court on Tuesday.

Bulley was taken into custody Feb. 27 after he was identified as the person who committed a burglary that day in the 7400 block of North Greenview Avenue, police said. He was also identified as the person who used a Ventra card taken during the burglary.

Bulley, who was denied bail, was expected to appear in court Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.