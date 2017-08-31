2 charged when heroine seized during Cary traffic stop

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in northwest suburban Cary turned up about $300 worth of heroin.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a speeding gray Cadillac near Three Oaks Road and Montana Road in Cary on Tuesday, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. Deputies recovered 2.8 grams of heroin during the stop.

Caleb S. Redd, a 20-year-old Crystal Lake resident; and Madison J. Larson, 20, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. Redd faces an additional charge of driving with his license revoked.

Bond was set at $20,000 for both, the sheriff’s office said. Their next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.