2 charged when marijuana, crack found in Evanston home

Two men were charged after police searched their home on Saturday in north suburban Evanston and found marijuana and crack cocaine.

About 8:15 a.m. Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Central Street, according to Evanston police.

Officers found about 2,300 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of crack cocaine and $4,000 in cash, police said.

Brandon M. Taylor, 23, and Demetrius D. Pulley, 24, were each charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said. Both men lived at the home where the drugs were found.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken into custody, but was later released without being charged, police said.