2 charged when Uptown search warrant nets weapons, drugs

Two men were charged after police found weapons and drugs while executing a search warrant on Tuesday in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Officers conducted the search about 4:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Malden, according to Chicago Police.

Jabri Sims, 18, was found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a revolver with a defaced serial number, and a semi-automatic handgun, police said. He was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of manufacturing and delivering of cannabis.

Jordan Sims, 21, was found to be in possession of cocaine and Ecstasy pills, police said. He was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.