2 charged with armed robbery of Verizon store in Mount Prospect

From left: Stephanie Edwards and James Bates, both of Chicago, are charged with the April robbery of a Verizon Wireless store in Mount Prospect. | Mount Prospect police.

Two Chicago residents have been charged with the April robbery of a Verizon Wireless store in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The Verizon store, 905 E. Rand Road, was robbed at gunpoint about 3:45 p.m. April 14, according to Mount Prospect police.

James Bates, 57, and Stephanie Edwards, 24, were each charged with armed robbery, police said.

Bates, who was additionally charged with kidnapping, lives in the Park Manor neighborhood, police said. Edwards lives in Englewood.

Officers responding to the robbery were told Edwards entered the store and inquired about a cellphone, police said. Bates and another male entered the store while an employee was checking the stock room. Edwards left after being asked for identification to open an account, and Bates pulled out a black handgun and forced employees into the stock room.

Police said they know the identity of the third robber, who is in custody in another jurisdiction on an unrelated matter.

Multiple phones from the stock room were taken, as well as a personal phones belonging to one of the employees, police said.

Bates and Edwards were taken into custody with the help of an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, police said.

Bail was set at $300,000 for Bates and at $250,000 for Edwards at separate court appearances. They are both expected back in court June 22.