2 charged with battery, handgun recovered in Naperville

Two men face misdemeanor charges following an argument Friday afternoon in a west suburban Naperville parking lot.

About 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Raymond Drive for a dispute involving several groups of people, according to Naperville police. One person was reported to have a handgun.

When officers arrived, Demetrius H. Hendricks, 24, of Chicago, and Xavier M. Boateng, 23, of Bolingbrook, ran from the parking lot, police said.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police a handgun was recovered, but did not provide additional information. An investigation is ongoing.