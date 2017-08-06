2 charged with burglaries of Lansing storage facilities

Two people were charged Wednesday with burglarizing public storage units in south suburban Lansing.

Shauntell Jackson and Jerome Byers, both 31-year-old Dolton residents, were charged with theft relating to the burglaries at two public storage facilities in the 2100 block of Bernice Road and the 2300 block of 173rd Street, according to a statement from the Lansing Police Department. Jackson was charged with three counts of theft, and Byers was charged with four counts of theft.

Police started receiving reports of the burglaries in late 2016 and started investigating, police said. They found that the suspects drove either a dark-colored, full-size SUV or a dark minivan into the facilities after hours.

Investigators tracked down specific items that were taken in the burglaries and linked them to Byers and Jackson, who both drive a dark minivan and a dark, full-size SUV, police said.

Jackson and Byers were arrested Monday at their home in Dolton, police said. They found Byers in the minivan, which contained proceeds from one of the public storage facilities.

A search warrant was obtained for their home, where police seized additional property directly related to the burglaries over the past several months, police said.

Lansing police are sorting out the recovered property and contacting victims so that it can be returned, police said.