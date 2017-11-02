2 charged with College of DuPage robbery; 1 remains at large

Bond was set at $250,000 for one of two men accused of robbing a student at the College of DuPage last year as authorities continued to search for his accomplice.

Javon Burruss and Deandre Ford, both 19, approached the woman while she was alone in a college parking lot about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2016, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Burruss was armed with a BB gun when the two stole the victim’s purse and backpack before running away.

Burruss, who lives in the 300 block of Spruce Lane in Glen Ellyn, was arrested Thursday and charged with a class X felony count of armed robbery, prosecutors said. A $300,000 arrest warrant was also issued for Ford, charging him with the same crime.

Ford, who lives in the same block as Burruss, remains at large, prosecutors said. Anyone with information about the robbery or Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call the College of DuPage Police Department at (630) 942-2000.