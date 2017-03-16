2 charged with falsely reporting self-inflicted shooting in Gary

Two men were charged with filing a false police report after one of the men accidentally shot himself on Wednesday in front of his home in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of Adams Street in Gary, Indiana, according to Gary police. Officers found Christian Barnett, 18, of Gary, with gunshot wounds to his left hand and left thigh. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals’ Northlake Campus for treatment.

Barnett and 21-year-old Tevin Donelson, also of Gary, told investigators that they were walking in the area of 45th Avenue and Washington Street when they heard gunshots and realized Barnett was struck as they ran for his home, police said.

Investigators later learned that Barnett had accidentally shot himself inside his vehicle in front of his home and that both men had falsified their report of the shooting, police said. They were each charged with false informing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to contact Sgt. Dan Callahan at (219) 881-7545.