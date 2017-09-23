2 charged with Little Village drive-by shooting that wounded man, boy

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man Thursday night in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

David Torres, 23, of the Little Village neighborhood, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, Chicago Police said.

Mark Schwartz, 28, of south suburban Posen, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, a felony count of aggravated fleeing from police, two felony counts of criminal damage to property and a traffic citation for failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.

The 38-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were walking outside at 8:34 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of West 25th Street when Torres and Schwartz drove up in a red vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The man was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg, police said. The boy took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound the leg. He was listed in serious condition on Thursday.

A short time later, officers spotted the red vehicle and took Torres and Schwartz into custody, police said.

Bond was denied for both men at a court appearance Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. They were scheduled to return to court Friday.