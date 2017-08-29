2 charged with robbery in Glendale Heights

Two Addison men have been charged in connection with a Saturday robbery in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Elijah M. Rodgers, 18, and Dimera C. Montgomery, 19, each face a charge of robbery and are being held at the DuPage County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to Glendale Heights police.

About 7:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Gladstone Drive for a report of a robbery involving a handgun, police said. A person told the officers three males took his cellular phone and jewelry while showing guns and then ran away.

Officers located Rodgers, Montgomery and a juvenile-aged male a short time later, police said. The firearms were later determined to be BB pellet guns.