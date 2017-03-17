2 charged with robbery in Gurnee

Two Waukegan men were charged with robbery Thursday in north suburban Gurnee.

About 7:30 p.m., a male and female were approached by two Hispanic men while sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Grand Ave, according to Gurnee police. The men reached into the vehicle, grabbing the female’s purse and taking several Apple iPhones. After a struggle ensued, the men fled in a white Chrysler Sebring, leaving the woman’s purse at the scene.

Police found the men several hours later and took them into custody, according to Gurnee police.

Orlando Arroyo and Ricky Patino, both 21 years old, were charged with robbery, vehicular invasion, burglary, and aggravated battery, according to the Gurnee Police Department. Patino also faces a charge of aggravated robbery.