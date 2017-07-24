2 charged with shooting at home in Aurora

Two people were charged Monday with shooting at a home in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded about 12:25 a.m. to a call of shots fired at a home in the 500 block of North May Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. A responding patrol officer later noticed a car near Iowa and Illinois avenues that fit the description of the vehicle used in the shooting.

After conducting a felony traffic stop, the car’s occupants were searched, at which point a .380 semi-automatic handgun with its serial number defaced fell out of the pants of the 17-year-old boy who was riding in the front seat, police said. The handgun was then linked to the shooting, and the boy was identified as the shooter.

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a defaced firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID card, police said. He is scheduled to be transferred to the Kane County Youth Home.

The car’s driver, 22-year-old Brandon Spann, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. Spann lives in Aurora, under four miles from where the shooting happened. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

Another 17-year-old passenger, whose gender wasn’t immediately made available, was released from custody without being charged, police said.