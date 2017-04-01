2 charged with Woodstock vehicle burglaries

Police have charged two men with burglarizing vehicles during October and November in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Most of the vehicle burglaries happened overnight across the city, according to a statement from Woodstock police. During an investigation police recovered some items that were reported stolen and followed leads to identify two suspects.

On Tuesday, police issued warrants for the arrest of 25-year-old Michael V. Samuelson and 19-year-old Colin M. Surma.

Samuelson, who was already in the McHenry County Correctional Facility, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of possession of stolen property, police said. Surma was charged with one felony count of burglary.

Samuelson was held on a bond of $100,000 and Surma was held on a $40,000 bond, police said.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.