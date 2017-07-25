2 Chicago men among 3 charged after clerk shot during 7-Eleven robbery

Two Chicago men are among three charged with the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in which a clerk was shot Monday night in the far western suburbs.

Terrance Storey, 28; and Tevin Woods, 26; both of Chicago, along with D Angelo Bryant, 21, of Indianapolis, are charged with armed robbery and armed violence, bot Class Z felonies, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Sycamore police.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Woods and Storey walked into the 7-Eleven at 404 W. State in Sycamore with a gun, while Bryant remained outside in a vehicle, according to police.

A struggle with the clerk ended with the clerk being shot twice in the lower body, police said. The 45-year-old man was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where his condition had stabilized. He was expected to recover.

The two men left in a small, white, mid-sized vehicle, authorities said.

About 1:30 a.m., Elmhurst police responded to the area of North Avenue and Willow Road, where a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to Elmhurst police.

Three occupants ran from the vehicle when police arrived, police said. Woods and Bryant were caught and taken into custody, and a firearm and money from the robbery was recovered from the vehicle.

Sycamore detectives later took custody of the men in connection with the armed robbery, police said. No charges have yet been filed.

About 8:05 a.m., Storey was found hiding under the outdoor deck of a home in the 100 block of East Lake Frontage Street in Elmhurst, and was taken into custody, Elmhurst police said.

The three men are also believed to be involved in another armed robbery that happened about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station at North and Gary avenues in west suburban Carol Stream, authorities said.

Sycamore police are working with Carol Stream and Elmhurst police on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (815) 895-3435.