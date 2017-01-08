2 Chicago Police officers suffer minor injuries in South Side crash

Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The crash happened at 10:54 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street, according to police.

Two officers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and they were listed in good condition, authorities said.

Two drivers of two other vehicles, a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, were also injured, according to police.

The younger man was treated for a laceration to the head at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for general soreness. They were both in good condition.

The circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available and there was no information about possible citations.