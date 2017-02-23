2 children among 4 injured in Marquette Park crash

Two children, a woman and a man were injured Thursday night after a vehicle they were in struck a tree in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

A 49-year-old man was driving with a 27-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in a 1999 Buick Century eastbound at 7:05 p.m. in the 2600 block of 66th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control of the car and struck a tree, police said. Debris from the accident caused property damage to a parked 1999 Grand Am.

All four people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The driver was in critical condition and the other three passengers had their conditions stabilized.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.