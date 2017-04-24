2 critically wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man and the woman, both 18 years old, were shot about 10:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Talman, according to Chicago Police. They were walking when someone fired multiple shots at them from a black SUV.

The man was shot multiple times and the woman was shot in the left arm, police said. They both arrived in critical conditions at Holy Cross Hospital. Their conditions stabilized and they were later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.