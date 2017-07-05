2 critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:23 p.m., the men were in the 300 block of South Central Park when a vehicle drove by an someone inside opened fire at them, Chicago Police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso, arm and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the upper leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.