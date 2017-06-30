2 critically wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

Two middle-aged people were shot and critically wounded early Friday in an Englewood neighborhood drive-by attack on the South Side.

About 3:45 a.m., a 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Shields when a van pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the legs and abdomen, and he was shot in the chest, hand and arm, police said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody Friday morning.