2 boys wounded — 1 critically — in Englewood shooting

One boy was critically wounded and another was also injured Saturday afternoon in a South Side Englewood neighborhood shooting.

The boys, both 15 years old, were shot at 4:17 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields, according to Chicago Police.

One of the boys was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The other boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police.