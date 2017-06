2 critically wounded in Roseland shooting

Two people were critically wounded Monday afternoon in a Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 1:47 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the face, and a male was shot in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

More details, including the circumstances of the shooting and the age of the male, weren’t immediately available.